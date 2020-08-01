Horizon Technology Finance Corp (HRZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 19th

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th.

Horizon Technology Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $116,900.00. Also, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 14,900 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,330.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Aegis decreased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

