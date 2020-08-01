Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Hopto Inc (OTCMKTS:HPTO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.50. Hopto shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Hopto (OTCMKTS:HPTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hopto had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 85.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

