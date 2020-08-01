HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $30.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,745.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $51,705.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,676 shares of company stock worth $463,511. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $600.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.01. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

