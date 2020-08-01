Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $265.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $269.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

