Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $38,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $269.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.21 and a 200-day moving average of $229.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

