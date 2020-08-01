Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.30.

Shares of HD stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $286.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.53. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

