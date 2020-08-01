Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,069 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 102.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hologic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,401,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

