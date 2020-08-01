HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in HMS were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in HMS by 62.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,858,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HMS by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 266,102 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HMS by 3,290.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,463,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,466 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in HMS by 4.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,958,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,496,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in HMS by 15.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,706,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 234,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMSY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.56.

In related news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. HMS Holdings Corp has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

