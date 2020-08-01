Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.