Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

HLT stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

