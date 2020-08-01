Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.39 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $11.87 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $334.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRTG. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

