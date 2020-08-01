Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,247.20

Henderson Eurotrust PLC (LON:HNE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,247.20 and traded as high as $1,275.00. Henderson Eurotrust shares last traded at $1,230.00, with a volume of 10,002 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,247.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,149.12. The firm has a market cap of $261.64 million and a PE ratio of 15.87.

About Henderson Eurotrust (LON:HNE)

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests predominantly in large and medium-sized companies, which are perceived to be undervalued in view of their growth prospects or on account of significant changes in management or structure. The Company aims to achieve a total return from a portfolio of European investments.

