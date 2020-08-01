Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.30 to $19.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NYSE HP opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 89.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

