Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €61.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.70 ($51.35) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.67 ($56.93).

HFG stock opened at €46.22 ($51.93) on Thursday. Hellofresh has a 52-week low of €8.51 ($9.56) and a 52-week high of €53.35 ($59.94). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.97.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

