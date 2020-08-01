Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Helios Technologies to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

