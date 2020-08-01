HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €52.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €52.00 ($58.43) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.69 ($68.19).

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €47.20 ($53.03) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €49.44. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 1 year high of €70.38 ($79.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

