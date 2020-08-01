Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $62,917.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $62,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,218.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.12 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 38.74% and a positive return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.