Head to Head Contrast: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AIkido Pharma and Medpace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Medpace 0 3 2 0 2.40

Medpace has a consensus target price of $97.67, indicating a potential downside of 18.17%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medpace is more favorable than AIkido Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Medpace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -88.61% -83.62% Medpace 12.11% 16.05% 10.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Medpace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Medpace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 3,876.12 -$4.18 million N/A N/A Medpace $860.97 million 4.91 $100.44 million $3.02 39.52

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medpace has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medpace beats AIkido Pharma on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma Inc., a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. AIkido Pharma Inc. has an artificial intelligence and machine learning research agreement with Cogia Biotech LTD. The company was formerly known as Spherix Incorporated and changed its name to AIkido Pharma Inc. in March 2020. AIkido Pharma Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its drug development services include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

