HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBT. Raymond James raised their target price on HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

HBT Financial stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $330.07 million and a P/E ratio of 5.78. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $163,500.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $469,210 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. 32.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

