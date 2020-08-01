Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,885 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

