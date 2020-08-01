Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

