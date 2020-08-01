Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC set a €9.70 ($10.90) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of ETR HAB opened at €8.49 ($9.54) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hamborner Reit has a one year low of €8.28 ($9.30) and a one year high of €9.55 ($10.73). The company has a market capitalization of $676.80 million and a P/E ratio of 34.65.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

