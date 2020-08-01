Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,904 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,023 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 568.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 14,029.6% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 54.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

HAL stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

