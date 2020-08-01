GWM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.47.

In related news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $268,305 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $62.02 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.