GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAN. Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter valued at $324,000.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.