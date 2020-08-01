GWM Advisors LLC Sells 97,260 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,260 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $66.59 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30.

