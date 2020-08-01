GWM Advisors LLC Sells 7,075 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,782.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $33.81 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a net margin of 42.14% and a negative return on equity of 15,555.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

