GWM Advisors LLC Sells 65,545 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,545 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,674,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,652,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,725,000.

MBB stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

