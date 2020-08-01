GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,744 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $142.76 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

