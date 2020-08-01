GWM Advisors LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,819,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,470 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 18,482.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,277,000 after purchasing an additional 913,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

