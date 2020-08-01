GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $129,052.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

