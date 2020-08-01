GWM Advisors LLC Sells 130,437 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,437 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Assurant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Assurant by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Assurant by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Assurant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Assurant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $107.47 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

