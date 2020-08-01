GWM Advisors LLC Sells 12,108 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $137.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $84.27 and a 12-month high of $138.64.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

