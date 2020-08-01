GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Deere & Company by 10.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $176.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.31. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

