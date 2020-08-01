GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $46,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. OTR Global cut Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.67.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,845.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,515 shares of company stock worth $21,147,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $685.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $601.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $704.00. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

