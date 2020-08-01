GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 62.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 296,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $1,563,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,729.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $4,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at $72,031,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 328,782 shares of company stock worth $31,601,081 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

