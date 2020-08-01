GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.62.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.