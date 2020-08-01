GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 168,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.50.
About FS KKR Capital Corp. II
There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.
