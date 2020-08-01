GWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 168,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSKR. Compass Point began coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

