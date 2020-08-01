GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 851 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total value of $8,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $107,056,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $67,284,857. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.50.

TMO opened at $413.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.97 and a 200 day moving average of $335.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

