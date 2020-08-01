GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 7,637 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,874,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,179,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,187,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 733,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,475,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,434,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cintas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 663,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,233,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $301.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $311.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

