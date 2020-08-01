GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,259 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,790,000 after acquiring an additional 91,204 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after buying an additional 3,389,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after buying an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $267,765,000 after buying an additional 102,157 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after buying an additional 130,574 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $325.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.74. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $337.57.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

