GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 60,839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 819.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 108,731 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $263,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Pelion sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $46,740,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,906,574 shares of company stock worth $379,631,418. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

NYSE NET opened at $41.62 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

