GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,128 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,166,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 315,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 206,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

