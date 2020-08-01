GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $216.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign Inc has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $217.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.60.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,534 shares of company stock worth $40,460,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.