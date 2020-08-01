GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $150.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day moving average of $150.30. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $109.28 and a 1-year high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

