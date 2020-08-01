GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Tesla by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,430.76 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $211.00 and a 12 month high of $1,794.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,259.00 and a 200-day moving average of $833.62. The company has a market cap of $275.74 billion, a PE ratio of 774.73, a PEG ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock worth $24,705,348. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $800.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $846.94.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

