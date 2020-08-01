GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,224,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $732,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,061 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 32.1% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

