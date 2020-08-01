GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

