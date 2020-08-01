GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after buying an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,585,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.