GWM Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.53 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,630. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

